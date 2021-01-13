K&L Gates Brings Aboard Employment Atty From Littler

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 1:57 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP nabbed a labor and employment partner from Littler Mendelson PC in a move to continue filling out its California presence, the global firm announced Monday. Eugene C. Ryu, who runs a labor, employment and workplace safety practice representing employers of global and national companies, will work in K&L Gates' Los Angeles office. He is among a dozen California-based lawyers to join K&L Gates in the past year, the firm said in a statement. "They weren't just looking for someone who was going to come into the practice, they were looking for someone who wanted to lead, and wanted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS