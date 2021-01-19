Michael Best Hires Illinois Governor's Ex-Legislative Director

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Michael Best Strategies has hired Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's former legislative director as a principal and as senior counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, the firm announced. Aaron D. Harris has joined the government relations teams at both the political consulting firm and law firm and will be based in Chicago, Michael Best said in a Jan. 11 announcement. That gives him the "invaluable" opportunity to serve clients in a dual capacity, Harris told Law360 in an interview Tuesday. As legislative director and first assistant deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs in Pritzker's office, Harris advised the governor on...

