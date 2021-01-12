Insurer Urges High Court to Ignore $106M Well Insurance Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- CBX Resources LLC is attempting to circumvent established judicial procedure to overturn a lower court's finding that insurer Chubb Ltd. isn't liable for a nearly $106 million award over an oil well dispute, the insurer told the U.S. Supreme Court. Chubb said Monday that the Supreme Court should follow in the Fifth Circuit's footstep to deny CBX's request for the court to hear the appeal in the case, which stems from a decade-old dispute sparked when Espada Operating LLC, a company insured by Chubb and hired by CBX, failed to remove a hydraulic fracturing well casing, leading to an abandoned well....

