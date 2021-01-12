J&J Unhappy With Imerys' Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Bankrupt talc producer Imerys Talc America presented its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement Tuesday in Delaware court, drawing objections from former client Johnson & Johnson over its obligations to defend the bankruptcy estate against thousands of personal injury and wrongful death claims. During the virtual hearing, Johnson & Johnson attorney Ronit J. Berkovich of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP opposed the disclosures, saying the statement doesn't accurately describe how the claims of talc plaintiffs will be treated under the plan. According to Berkovich, Imerys said claimants could have their personal injury and wrongful death claims associated with exposure to asbestos-tainted talc...

