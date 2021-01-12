Sealant Suit Tossed As 'Woefully Devoid' Of Plausible Claims

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge has thrown out a suit alleging household sealants made by DAP Products Inc. turn yellow despite being advertised as "crystal clear," saying the complaint is "woefully devoid" of factual allegations that could support the claims. In a six-page order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said the class action complaint brought by Brandon Ehlis falls well short of pleading standards, with none of the criteria necessary for fraud claims sufficiently alleged. "The allegations of the complaint leave the court without a basis even to identify which state's law applies to Ehlis's claims, much less to...

