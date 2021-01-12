How Will Brexit Hinder Law Enforcers? Let Us Count The Ways

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 9:44 PM GMT) -- The Brexit deal reached last month between Britain and the European Union allows cooperation on policing and security, but lawyers warn the agreement contains huge gaps that could hinder cross-border investigations into money laundering and other economic crime. Although the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement reached on Dec. 24 avoided the abyss of a no-deal exit by securing the continued exchange of certain data, Britain's international law enforcement capabilities will nevertheless be diminished. "Even with the deal, the U.K. doesn't have the same access to the EU's systems that it had before," Dechert LLP's Timothy Bowden said. "The net result will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS