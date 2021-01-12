VAT Fraud Trial Against Broker Won't Halt For Virus Surge

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 4:04 PM GMT) -- Senior employees at a British financial broker will have to choose between testifying in person or appearing remotely at a tax fraud trial this month after a judge refused to delay proceedings because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Marcus Smith rejected an attempt by Tradition Financial Services to shelve the trial that was due to start on Jan. 25 at the High Court as it sought to avoid the worst of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, which has led to a surge in cases, hospital admissions and deaths in the capital. The trial, over allegations that the financial intermediary assisted companies including Deutsche Bank...

