Jones Day, Wachtell Lead $3.6B Deal For Medical Products Co.

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 9:27 AM EST) -- Health care products company Steris, steered by Jones Day, has agreed to buy Wachtell Lipton-advised Cantel Medical Corp. for roughly $3.6 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal that represents the latest in a series of significant transactions in the health care sector. The transaction technically sees a U.S. subsidiary of Steris PLC — an American, Irish-domiciled medical equipment company — picking up Cantel, which specializes in infection prevention products and services, primarily to endoscopy and dental customers, according to a statement. Cantel posted revenue of about $1 billion for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2020, with adjusted earnings...

