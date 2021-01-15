Simmons & Simmons Adds Partner To Hong Kong Team

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Simmons & Simmons has announced the new hire of a litigator and specialist in China-related commercial and international trade as a partner for its Hong Kong team, saying he joins the international law firm along with a team of associates. Gary Yin, who previously led the disputes and investigations practice at the Hong Kong office of People's Republic of China law firm Jingtian & Gongcheng, has two decades of experience advising clients and is expected to strengthen the firm's commercial dispute resolution practice in Greater China, according to a Jan. 11 statement from Simmons & Simmons. Yin said in a statement...

