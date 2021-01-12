Herrick Feinstein Adds 7 Ex-Anderson Kill Real Estate Attys

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Herrick Feinstein LLP announced a major expansion of its real estate group, adding seven former Anderson Kill PC attorneys specializing in cooperative and condominium law to its New York office. The group, led by former Anderson Kill cooperatives and condominium department co-chair Deborah Koplovitz consists of partners Bruce A. Cholst, Andrew B. Freedland, Karol S. Robinson and Andrew J. Wagner along with senior counsel Peter I. Livingston and associate Devin W. Ness, the firm said Monday. "This group deepens Herrick's already significant real estate capabilities," Herrick real estate partner Scott Mollen told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. "We've previously done substantial work...

