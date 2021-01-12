Utility Group Tells 5th Circ. Pollution Rule Fight Not Yet Over

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- A utility group has urged the Fifth Circuit to preserve its challenge to a now-invalidated power plant wastewater rule, arguing its interests remain in jeopardy as long as the fate of the rule's replacement is up in the air as separate litigation plays out in the Fourth Circuit. The Utility Water Act Group is fighting a bid by environmental groups to see the Fifth Circuit dismiss as moot litigation over the 2015 power plant effluent limitation guidelines rule, rather than continue a stay of proceedings until pending challenges of the rule's replacement are resolved. The utility group said in a brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS