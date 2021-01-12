Biden's USTR Pick Envisions More Inclusive Trade Policy

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- Katherine Tai, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to serve as U.S. trade representative, said Tuesday that she will look to implement a "worker-centric" trade policy, citing her crucial role in rewriting a North American trade accord that secured vast bipartisan support. Addressing a virtual conference hosted by the National Foreign Trade Council, Tai positioned trade as a key prong in the Biden administration's broad economic recovery plan, stressing that the nation's trade policies must deliver results to as many of its citizens as possible. "We will use trade in coordination with both international and domestic economic tools to create a more inclusive...

