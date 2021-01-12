DOT Must Probe JetBlue-American Alliance, Southwest Says

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- JetBlue and American Airlines shouldn't be allowed to form a strategic partnership that they say will create a more seamless travel experience until the U.S. Department of Transportation takes a hard look at how the plan will affect competition, according to rivals Spirit and Southwest. Southwest wrote to the agency Monday to back up a complaint filed earlier this year by fellow budget airline Spirit over the joint venture, which would see JetBlue and American "integrate networks" in a way that would allow them to share flights and offer mutual customer benefits. The airline said it "agrees that that the competitive...

