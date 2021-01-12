Law Deans Say Election Challengers 'Betrayed' Profession

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:56 PM EST) -- The deans of more than 150 law schools, including Yale and Harvard, released a joint statement on Tuesday condemning the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week and calling out lawyers who have challenged the outcome of the election without evidence, saying those attorneys have "betrayed the values of our profession." In their statement, the 157 law deans said that even as many lawyers and judges worked to ensure there was a free and fair U.S. presidential election in 2020, others challenged the outcome of the election "with claims that they did not support with facts or evidence." The Deans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS