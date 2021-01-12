PTAB OKs USAA Check Deposit Patent In Wells Fargo IP Row

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo was dealt a loss in its patent fight with the United Services Automobile Association after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld the validity of the disputed claims in USAA's mobile deposit capture patent. In a final written decision issued Monday, the PTAB ruled that Wells Fargo was unable to show that any of the challenged claims in the USAA's patent were invalid for being obvious due to a combination of earlier inventions. Specifically, the board found that an ordinarily skilled person would not have known to combine a prior U.S. patent known as Nepomniachtchi, which covers a system...

