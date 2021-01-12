PBM Lobby Sues To Block Trump's 'Radical' Drug Rebate Rule

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- The pharmacy benefit manager industry's lobbying group sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in D.C. federal court Tuesday, seeking to undo the Trump administration's so-called rebate rule, which eliminates Anti-Kickback Statute immunity for drugmaker rebates. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association argued in its complaint that the rule was "rushed" out by President Donald Trump during the waning days of his presidency through an "erratic and highly irregular rulemaking process," despite warnings from members of its industry and even other federal agencies that it oversteps HHS authority. "Not surprisingly, given this tumultuous and rushed procedural history, the Rebate Rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS