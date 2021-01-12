Insurer Ducks Coverage Of Exploding Vape Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge freed Scottsdale Insurance Co. from covering a chain of electronic cigarette stores in a customer's personal injury suit over an exploded vape battery, finding the alleged injuries are excluded by the policy. U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark ruled Tuesday that Scottsdale has no duty to defend or indemnify Aqueous Vapor LLC after the company's e-cigarette battery exploded in a customer's pocket and allegedly caused injuries. "The court found the products-completed exclusion precluded coverage and that Missouri courts have routinely found exclusions with nearly identical language unambiguous," the judge said. Last January, Adam Williams of Jackson Country,...

