How EU Climate Regs May Affect US Private Fund Managers

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- While tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery currently dominates the policymaking and business agenda, the steady drumbeat around the financial risks associated with climate change has only been getting louder. This drumbeat has now reached private equity and hedge fund managers, who are increasingly being pressured by a wide range of stakeholders — investors and regulators in particular — to consider climate risks in their investment decisions. Last summer, U.S. investors managing $1 trillion in assets wrote[1] to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urging the central bank and other regulators to acknowledge that the climate crisis poses a systemic threat to...

