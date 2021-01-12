Squire Patton Boggs, Cozen O'Connor Pausing PAC Spending

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 1:07 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP, an international firm with a prominent Washington, D.C., lobbying shop, and Cozen O'Connor on Tuesday placed pauses on contributions from their political action committees, joining a chorus of major organizations suspending political spending in the days since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Squire Patton said it would indefinitely suspend all PAC spending while it reviews its policies and criteria for contributions. Cozen O'Connor CEO Michael J. Heller said in a statement that it has "frozen any future PAC contributions" to members of Congress who objected to President-elect Joe Biden's victory. He added that...

