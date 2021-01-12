Zoom Preps $1.5B Offering Guided By Cooley, Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- Videoconferencing platform Zoom said Tuesday it's planning to raise at least $1.5 billion in a public offering guided by Cooley LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, its first such fundraising since the company exploded in popularity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. San Jose, California-based Zoom Video Communications Inc. said in a statement and a regulatory filing that it plans to sell about 4.4 million shares and that its underwriter will likely have a 30-day option to buy an additional $225 million worth of stock, which could raise more than $1.7 billion total. The company said the offering...

