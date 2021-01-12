NY Judge Finds New Home At Firm After Forced Retirement

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A former judge in the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division who was recently forced into retirement after turning 70 last year has joined Aidala Bertuna & Kamins PC as a partner, the firm announced Tuesday. Barry Kamins, John Leventhal, and Arthur Aidala John Leventhal will join the New York City-based firm to focus on appellate law and litigation, the firm said. Leventhal had served in the Appellate Division's Second Judicial Department since 2008 and is one of the 46 judges over 70 who were denied certification in September to serve an additional two-year term. Leventhal will join another former judge,...

