Payments Co.'s Value Jumps To $15B With New Funds

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- Payments platform Checkout.com said Tuesday that its valuation has soared to $15 billion after its latest funding round led by Tiger Global Management, as e-commerce activity has exploded amid the coronavirus pandemic. Checkout.com hit the new valuation after ringing up a $450 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management LLC to fund its growth, the company said in a statement. The financial technology business bagged the new capital after securing $150 million in Series B financing in June 2020, which valued the company at $5.5 billion. Its platform hosts transactions in more than 150 different currencies and counts...

