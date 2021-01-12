Gov't Gets OK To Appeal Asbestos Insurance Liability Ruling

Law360, London (January 12, 2021, 9:40 PM GMT) -- A London judge paved the way Tuesday for the British government to appeal a finding that a law that forces insurers liable for asbestos-related diseases to pay the state far more money than the harm actually caused by their policyholders violates human rights law. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw said he would grant both sides permission to appeal his November ruling but chose not to elaborate on the reasons why. Last fall, Judge Henshaw sided with Aviva and Swiss Re in their challenge to the "increasingly onerous" law that forces insurers to make the high payments to the government. The Department...

