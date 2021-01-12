PBM Lobby Asks High Court To Ax 8th Circ. Benefits Law Win

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate its successful Eighth Circuit challenge to North Dakota's regulation of the pharmacy benefit manager industry, saying it agrees with the state that the case needs revisiting in light of a recent high court decision. PCMA, the PBM industry's lobbying group, submitted its request for the high court to grant North Dakota's petition to review the Eighth Circuit ruling, vacate the decision and remand the suit to the circuit court — a move known in legal speak as a GVR, for "grant, vacate, remand" — in a brief filed...

