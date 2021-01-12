Database Biz Cockroach's Funding Round Nabs $2B Valuation

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- Cloud database company Cockroach Labs said Tuesday it raised $160 million from investors at a $2 billion valuation, funding that arrives on the heels of rapid growth. New York-headquartered Cockroach Labs said it more than doubled its revenues and its customers over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a shift toward digitization. The company touts a cloud-based database, dubbed CockroachDB, that's used by delivery service DoorDash, satellite company SpaceX and telecommunications giant Comcast, according to Cockroach's website. The latest funds will go toward product development, and the company plans to release an early version of its latest, free database soon,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS