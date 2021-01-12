T-Mobile Blocks AT&T's 'Push-To-Talk' Trademark At TTAB

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let AT&T register "Enhanced Push-To-Talk" as a trademark, siding with arguments from T-Mobile that one company cannot monopolize the descriptive term. In a ruling Friday that sustained T-Mobile's opposition to AT&T's trademark application, the board said the term was a "highly descriptive" name for a walkie-talkie feature offered by both companies. "The registrations sought by [AT&T], if granted, would be inconsistent with [T-Mobile]'s right to use the wording "enhanced push-to-talk" descriptively for its own telecommunication services," Judge Jonathan Hudis wrote. "Not every word that appears in connection with an entity's services, regardless...

