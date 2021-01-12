American Airlines Can't Register 'RenoAir' TM, TTAB Says

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board refused to let American Airlines register "RenoAir" as a trademark for air transport, rejecting an appeal that pointed to a separate registration for model airplanes. In a Monday ruling, the board said American could not cite a separate trademark registration for the same brand name covering model planes as evidence that the new mark had the kind of "acquired distinctiveness" necessary to be registered. "Applicant has not met its heavy burden to show that any distinctiveness its mark may have acquired for model airplanes will transfer to the air transport services in connection with which...

