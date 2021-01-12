Perkins Coie Picks Up Ex-Biden Atty, Cannabis Lobbyist

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP added a former counsel to Joe Biden and policy director of a marijuana lobbying group to its cannabis and commercial litigation practice groups, the firm said Tuesday, hitching up a lawyer with Beltway ties as the political outlook for pot brightens. Andrew Kline, former director of public policy for the National Cannabis Industry Association, started Monday as senior counsel for Perkins Coie in Denver. Kline told Law360 on Tuesday that he is ready for law firm life after stints as a prosecutor, policy wonk and adviser to the president-elect during his tenures as a senator and vice president....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS