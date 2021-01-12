Commerce Finalizes Steep Duties On Chinese Refrigerant

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized tariffs as high as 221% against Chinese importers of a refrigerant gas, saying Tuesday the products were being sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce prepared the hefty tariffs after determining that Chinese makers of difluoromethane, known as R-32, were dumping their products in the U.S. at margins between 161.49% and 221.06%. The triple-digit duties will go into effect if the U.S. International Trade Commission determines the R-32 imports are hurting the domestic industry. The ITC is expected to make that ruling by Feb. 25, Commerce said. Commerce's decision is a win for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS