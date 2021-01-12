1st Amendment Protects Scabby The Rat, Union Tells NLRB

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board should continue following its precedent that the First Amendment allows unions to display banners and Scabby the Rat to publicize disputes in secondary protests, the union at the center of a dispute over the inflatable rat said. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 argued in a brief Monday that the NLRB should uphold an administrative law judge's decision that the union's use of banners and Scabby to protest Indiana-based recreational vehicle products company Lippert Components Inc. was protected speech and consistent with previous board decisions. "The board should continue to hold that an inanimate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS