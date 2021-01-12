3rd Circ. Says Philly Injection Site Would Break Drug Law

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Tuesday ruled that a planned supervised injection site in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, violates federal drug law, issuing a precedential decision on what would have been the nation's first such facility. A three-judge panel found that although the nonprofit Safehouse has an admirable goal in trying to prevent drug overdoses, the fact that the consumption of heroin, fentanyl and other substances would be the site's main purpose runs counter to the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. "Safehouse admirably seeks to save lives. And many Americans think that federal drug laws should move away from law enforcement toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS