Ex-SEC Corporate Finance Head Rejoins Simpson Thacher

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- Bill Hinman, the former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance unit, has rejoined Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. Hinman — hailed by the SEC in an Oct. 27 departure announcement for his work spearheading capital markets reform and digital innovation while at the agency — will focus on capital markets issues, including mergers and acquisitions that fall under SEC purview, the firm said. He will also advise public companies and their boards and senior management on governance and other corporate matters, the firm said. "Bill's knowledge...

