Groups Sue EPA For Reversal On Miss. River Pumping Plant

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is attempting to slyly reverse 13-year-old protections for some of the nation's richest wetlands and aquatic resources through two cursory paragraphs buried in an environmental impact statement response, environmental groups said Tuesday. The Sierra Club, National Audubon Society and other groups told the D.C. District Court that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is attempting to illegally greenlight a pumping plant in an area that includes some 250,000 acres of conservation land on a flood plain along the Mississippi River, despite the agency issuing a rare Clean Water Act veto of a substantially similar project in 2008. The groups...

