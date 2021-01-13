SocGen Hits Back With €21M Fee Claim In Dutch Bribery Suit

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 7:19 PM GMT) -- SocGen argued it should be able to collect €21.5 million ($26.1 million) that Stichting Vestia refused to transfer in collateral during a market shock after the Dutch housing association accused it of bribery in a London lawsuit. Societe Generale SA lodged a counterclaim Friday in housing association Stichting Vestia's High Court lawsuit seeking €130 million in damages for allegedly indirectly bribing its treasurer to buy ruinous derivatives with cash and lavish perks. SocGen said payments it made to intermediary First in Finance Alternatives, known as FIFA, which were then allegedly passed on to Vestia's treasurer, Marcel de Vries, between 2008 and...

