Power Plant Sues Insurers For £52M After Opening Delay

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 2:54 PM GMT) -- Six underwriters are facing a claim of more than £51.5 million ($70.1 million) in lost revenues after major structural faults were discovered at a renewable energy power plant, delaying the opening. Port Clarence Energy Ltd. filed its lawsuit at the High Court on Jan. 8 after the insurers — which include Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC and Swiss Re — allegedly refused to pay out on their claim for financial losses incurred when construction problems severely hindered work on the site. Port Clarence, described in the claim as a special purpose vehicle set up to develop and manage the wood-burning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS