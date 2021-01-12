NJ Gov. Optimistic About Legalization As Pot Bills Wait

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- In his State of the State address on Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed confidence that legislation framing the state's recreational marijuana industry would move forward, belying optimism even as he holds out on signing the bills. "Together with the Legislature, we are on the verge of passing an innovative and groundbreaking set of laws to reform our historically unjust approach to marijuana," Murphy said in his speech, given in an empty auditorium and broadcast over the internet as a coronavirus safety measure. "This hasn't been an easy fight, nor has it happened as quickly as I would have liked....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS