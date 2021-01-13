Trump Bans Xinjiang Cotton, Tomatoes Over Labor Concerns

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday banned imports of all cotton and tomato products from China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, escalating its pressure campaign against Beijing over reports of forced labor in the northwest territory. The ban will cover all cotton and tomato products imported from Xinjiang as well as finished goods made from the products, such as clothing and tomato seeds, officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told reporters. The move "sends a clear message to producers in Xinjiang and importers that DHS will not tolerate forced labor of any kind in supply chains," said acting DHS Deputy Secretary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS