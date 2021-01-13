Cole Schotz Nabs IP Atty From Thompson & Knight

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz PC has boosted its presence in Texas by scooping up a former Thompson & Knight LLP attorney with intellectual property experience in areas ranging from technology to medical devices. Vishal Patel has joined Cole Schotz as a member in Dallas, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement. An engineer before he entered the legal profession, Patel works on IP issues in various spaces including medical devices, biotechnology, telecommunications and banking, Cole Schotz said in its announcement. Patel told Law360 on Wednesday that joining Cole Schotz gives him the opportunity to grow as a lawyer and be involved in strategic...

