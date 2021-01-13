Wyden Eyes Labor Case Under Trade Pact With Mexico

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who is set to take control of the Senate Finance Committee next week, said Wednesday that he will work quickly to bring cases against Mexico for potential labor violations under the revamped North American trade accord that took effect last summer. Wyden was instrumental in strengthening the labor provisions of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that earned the deal a rare endorsement from union leaders, and the veteran Democrat said he intends to see that those rules are aggressively enforced. "I'm going to work closely on the issue of making sure Mexico is meeting its labor obligations," Wyden told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS