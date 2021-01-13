Green Dragon Taps Ex-McAllister Garfield Atty For GC Spot

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Green Dragon has announced it has brought on Daniel Kramer of McAllister Garfield PC as its new general counsel. Green Dragon said Kramer will draw on his expertise in intellectual property, business, cannabis, real estate and employment law. The company said Kramer previously held several positions at business-focused boutique firm McAllister Garfield. Kramer told Law360 that his work at Green Dragon will involve keeping on top of all the coronavirus-related restrictions while also focusing on different state- and county-level cannabis restrictions. "The legal landscape around cannabis companies, especially in the age of COVID, is just a minefield ......

