Justices Urged To Restore Tax Felon's 2nd Amendment Rights

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 1:07 PM EST) -- Gun rights organizations told the U.S. Supreme Court that stripping nonviolent felons of their right to bear arms contradicts precedent and urged the justices to restore that right to a convicted tax fraudster. Lisa M. Folajtar should have her Second Amendment rights restored after her ability to own a firearm was unconstitutionally stripped following her conviction of tax crimes, according to a Tuesday amicus brief filed on behalf of several gun rights organizations, including the Firearms Policy Foundation. The groups asked the justices to restore Folajtar's rights because her crimes were nonviolent, and according to constitutional history, the framers intended that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS