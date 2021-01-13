Indian Tycoon Can't Halt £1B UK Bankruptcy Amid Fraud Fight

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 3:50 PM GMT) -- An English judge refused on Wednesday to toss bankruptcy proceedings against an Indian businessman accused of defrauding lenders overseas, saying his lawyers will have an opportunity at a later date to explain how he plans to repay more than £1.05 billion ($1.43 billion). High Court Judge Colin Birss rejected a bid by Vijay Mallya's lawyers to dismiss the bankruptcy petition filed by more than a dozen Indian state-run lenders pursuing the businessman over his airline empire, which is now defunct. The judge said the bankruptcy court will decide whether a proposed settlement offloading Mallya's shares in Indian companies will repay the...

