Kennedys Tempts 36-Strong Insurance Team From Langleys

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 3:42 PM GMT) -- Kennedys Law said on Wednesday that it has hired a Leeds-based team of 36 insurance lawyers from a rival, allowing it to establish the firm in the northern city for the first time. Kennedys Law LLP said its new office will be run by David Thompson, formerly a managing partner and head of insurance at Langleys Solicitors LLP. Thompson will be joined by partners Huw Edwards, Laura Collins and Carol Dalton, along with 32 team heads, lawyers and staff from Langleys' insurance department, Kennedys said. "Our new Leeds office grows our personal injury division, expanding our practice further with an experienced...

