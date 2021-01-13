Rule To End Work Permits For Deportees Advances

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- The White House has begun reviewing a final rule that would bar work permits for immigrants who have final deportation orders but permission to remain in the U.S., potentially putting the Trump administration on track to enact the policy in its final week. The draft rule, which the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs received Tuesday, would finalize a U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy that would prevent immigrants who have been ordered deported but are allowed to stay in the U.S. due to certain repatriation issues from working in America legally. DHS first proposed the policy in November,...

