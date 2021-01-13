Ex-IRS Office Head Can't Get NJ Hospital's Tax Records

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 11:10 PM EST) -- The onetime head of the IRS Office of Tax-Exempt Bonds cannot get his hands on documents exchanged between a New Jersey authority and the IRS as part of an agency probe because they contain a hospital's confidential federal tax return information, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. The panel signed off on the New Jersey Health Care Facilities Financing Authority's denial of William Mark Scott's bid for records related to an IRS examination of a transaction involving bonds issued on behalf of Deborah Heart and Lung Center, finding that the authority was barred from disclosing the return information under Internal Revenue...

