Cigna Awarded $5.8M in Texas False Claims Case

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Cigna subsidiary is owed $5.8 million by two companies and their manager for their roles in a Dallas-area registered nurse's scheme to swindle the insurance company out of millions through fraudulent claims, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater ordered TVR Management LLC and TVR Holdings LLC – both formerly controlled by advanced practice registered nurse Trivikram Reddy – and his mother, Nandana Reddy Ponaka, to each pay $1.93 million plus interest to Cigna Healthcare of Texas Inc. for their role in the $1.9 million scheme. Cigna claims Reddy used the TVR entities to...

