BitGo Brings On Former Coinbase Compliance Chief As CCO

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- Coinbase's former compliance chief, who has decades of experience in the traditional banking sector, is headed to digital financial services firm BitGo as its chief compliance officer, the company announced Wednesday. Jeff Horowitz, an alum of Goldman Sachs and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. whose work at Coinbase involved shaping crypto and anti-money laundering regulations, arrives at BitGo as it's seen "accelerated interest" from institutional investors seeking custody, trading and lending services for digital financial assets, the company said. Law360 reported in October that Horowitz planned to depart digital currency exchange Coinbase after two years as its CCO. BitGo CEO Mike...

