Winery Asks 7th Circ. To Undo 'Cellar Lives Matter' Vest Ruling

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- Constellation Brands Inc. urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a finding that its winery unlawfully banned an employee from wearing a vest bearing the slogan "Cellar Lives Matter," arguing it was fulfilling its duty to protect its employees and public image. The National Labor Relations Board failed to follow its own analysis in finding Woodbridge Winery ran afoul of the National Labor Relations Act when it directed Manuel Chavez to remove a safety vest on which he wrote the "racially insensitive, inflammatory and offensive" phrase, Karol Corbin Walker of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP, counsel for Constellation, told a...

