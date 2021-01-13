Treasury Sanctions Groups Tied To Iran's Supreme Leader

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions Wednesday against two charitable organizations it says are operated by the supreme leader of Iran and control "large swaths of the Iranian economy." "These institutions enable Iran's elite to sustain a corrupt system of ownership over large parts of Iran's economy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press release. "The United States will continue to target those who enrich themselves while claiming to help the Iranian people." The Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order and Astan Quds Razavi were designated pursuant to Executive Order 13876, which is predicated on the president's ability to...

