Cairo Hotel Fights Widow's Injury Claim At Top UK Court

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 7:27 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for a Cairo Four Seasons hotel told the U.K.'s highest court Wednesday that a suit seeking damages over a car accident during a trip organized for tourists does not belong in England because the hotel has no connection to the country. Howard Palmer QC, counsel for FS Cairo (Nile Plaza) LLC, urged the U.K. Supreme Court to overturn a July judgment from the Court of Appeal, which allowed Christine Brownlie to serve her personal injury and loss claim on his client in Egypt, where the accident occurred. Palmer said that the lower court rulings have widened the so-called jurisdictional gateway...

